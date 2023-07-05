Thomas A. Brice, 83, of Plumville, died Friday, June 30, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was born April 21, 1940, in Towanda, Pa., the son of Clyde and Pauline Brice.
He grew up in Dayton, and graduated from Grove City College in 1962. Tom began his career at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, then returned to Plumville in 1964 to manage Douds of Plumville furniture store, where he remained until he retired. He was a harness racing enthusiast and an active horse owner with his longtime friend and partner, Ed Receski.
He enjoyed spending time, and laughing with, his 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His family will remember him as a principled gentleman who lived his life with humility, honesty and integrity.
Tom was predeceased by his brother David C. Brice.
He is survived by Priscilla, his wife of 61 years. He is also survived by his four children and their spouses: Todd and Lonie Brice, of Indiana, Lori and Doug Gradwell, of Plumville, Bart and Kristine Brice, of Indiana, and Heather and Tom Delaney, of Pittsburgh. Tom’s grandchildren include Katherine Brice (Daniel) Allen, Kristin Brice (Cooper) McGuire, Lauren Gradwell (Luke) Fleisch, Ty Gradwell, Brett, Jennifer and Sydney Brice, and Brice, Owen and Meg Delaney. His great-grandchildren are Mira and Miller Fleisch, and Niles and Eliza Allen.
There will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Plumville, with interment to follow at the Smicksburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Presbyterian Church of Plumville, 168 Main St., Plumville, PA 16246.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.bowser fh.com to sign the online guestbook or to make a memorial donation to the church.
