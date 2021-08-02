Thomas Albert Lubic, 66, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, while at Embassy of Hillsdale Park.
The son of Allan Joseph and Gisela Katrina (Holer) Lubic, he was born Aug. 29, 1954, in Pittsburgh.
Tom had been employed by CNG and later Dominican Gas for 36 years.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in active duty from 1972 to 1975.
He also served in the United States Navy Reserves for 10 years.
Tom was active in the West Lebanon Church of God. For enjoyment, he found hunting, gardening, reading and collecting guns to be relaxing.
Surviving are his wife, Karen (Weaver) Lubic; sister, Linda Mae Wagner; brother, Mark Allan Lubic; and mother-in-law, Elaine Weaver.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy Lubic; and step-mother, Kathryn Lubic.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations and cards may be sent to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N, Indiana, PA 15701.