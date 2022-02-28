Thomas A. Shirley, 63, of Graceton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his sister’s house, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 3, 1958, in Indiana, the son of Robert Shirley and Anna (Bellas) Shirley.
Tom loved camping, having cookouts and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Sally (Jane) Shirley, Kittanning; daughter, Nicole Pugh and husband Josh, Somerset; son, Michael Shirley, Somerset; stepson, Guy Allen, San Diego; stepson, Tony Kennedy and wife Heather, Indiana; grandchildren, Rilee, Carmen, Aria, Cullen, Aubrey and Jordan; two sisters: Barbara Shields, Blairsville, and Anna Kinter and husband Garry, Homer City; a brother, James Shirley and wife Bonnie, Indiana; nieces Barbara Reinard and husband David and their children, New York; and Susan McKendrick and her children, Homer City; and a great-nephew, Scott Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Shirley and Anna (Bellas) Shirley; a son, Thomas A. Shirley Jr.; a stepson, Jacob Kennedy; brothers Robert, Charles and Bob Shirley; and a sister, Catherine Shirley.
In keeping with Tom’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., Blairsville.