Thomas A. Swank, 51, of Kittanning, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in UPMC Shadyside.
He was born Dec. 1, 1970, to William A. Swank and Judith A. (Gempel) Sachweh.
Tom was a truck driver and carpenter who enjoyed dirt bikes, golfing, hunting and fishing.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Miste Swank; sons, Thomas Swank and Benjamin Swank, both of Kittanning; daughters, Kinya (Tanner) Reitz, of Mahaffey, and Mollie Swank, of Kittanning; grandson, Austin Schmiedel, of Mahaffey; granddaughter, Cecelia Swank, of Kittanning; father and stepmother, William (Cindy) Swank, of Kittanning; mother and stepfather, Judith (Ernie) Sachweh, of Shelocta; and brother, Timothy A. Swank, of Shelocta.
Tom was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and brother, William A. Swank Jr., in 1978.
Per Tom’s wishes no viewing or services will be held. The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, in Kittanning, is assisting the family with all of their arrangements.
For more information or to send an online condolence please visit www. snydercrissman.com.