Thomas Alexander “Tom” Blackham Sr., 76, of Seneca, S.C., husband of Marie McMillin Blackham, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Born in Charleston, S.C., he was a son of Karl Alexander and Ruth Elizabeth Gordon Blackham.
A U.S. Air Force veteran, he worked for American Security in Greenville.
In 1982, he started and was the pastor for Independent Fundamental Baptist Church in Cameron, W.Va., and was currently a member of Oconee Presbyterian Church in Seneca. He formerly volunteered at Twolick Senior Center in Clymer, and was known and appreciated for inspirations quotes and verses he shared with friends and family on social media.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Aaron Blackham, of Lexington, Ky.; Grace Shetrompf (Kevin), of Easley, S.C.; Hope Carey, of Easley, S.C.; Joy Alexandrea Blackham (Abi), of Geneva, Ill.; and Thomas Blackham (Kristen) of Easley, S.C.; brother, Ken Blackham (Donna), of Pittsburgh; and 15 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The service will be Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. in the mortuary chapel, Gray Mortuary, Pelzer, S.C., followed by burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Marie to assist with funeral expenses.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn and social distancing observed.
