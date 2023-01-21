Thomas B. “Swanny” Swan, 64, of Armstrong Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home.
A son of the late John Forrest and Margaret I. (Graham) Swan, he was born May 28, 1958, in Indiana.
Tom was a graduate of Indiana High School and a member of the Jacksonville United Presbyterian Church. He recently retired from Apollo Ridge High School. Despite his challenges with polio, Tom was able to experience the joy of playing Little League baseball as a child. Tom was a member of the Pennsylvania Trappers Association. He also played in numerous pool leagues, enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved the companionship of his dogs.
He is survived by his fiancée, Donna Lunn, of Armstrong Township; three siblings, Jack Swan and wife Madalyn, of Armstrong Township, Joan Lockhart, of Indiana, and Barb Stewart and husband Charlie, of Armagh; numerous loving nieces and nephews; special friends Jed McQuilken and Larry Bendis; his coworkers at Apollo Ridge; and his faithful dog, Bailey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Marbeth Steele; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Lockhart and Milton Steele.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Richard L. Cassel officiating. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.