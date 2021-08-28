Thomas “Bud” H. Hill

Thomas “Bud” Henry Hill, 54, of Homer City, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at his residence after a four-year-long courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Born Nov. 30, 1966, in Johnstown, he was the son of Thomas Henry and Alice Mae (Lashley) Hill.
Bud was employed as a mechanic and was a jack of all trades. He loved riding motorcycles, picking berries, repairing various items and fishing. He will be remembered as a loyal friend.
Surviving are his mother, Alice Mae Hill; wife, Lisa Stipchak Hill; children, Steve Hill and his fiancée, Azaria, and David Hill; a grandchild, Maverick; stepgranddaughter, Kyler Hill and her children, Zayleigh, Zeke, and Zander; siblings, Jeffrey (Susan) Hill, Jacqueline Debick-Steck and Chuck, Donna Carmellino and Randy Morgan, Barbara (Ronald) Wells, and John Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Bud in death was his father.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.