Thomas C. Becker, 78, of Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born in 1942 in Hastings to Anthony and Amelia (Thomas) Becker.
Tom was a graduate of the Hastings Elder High School.
He was employed by AT&T as a telecommunication technician for 40 years until his retirement in 2000.
He was a resident of Indiana for the past 47 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, traveling, playing cards and fixing just about anything. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his grandchildren’s sports. Family and church were most important to him.
Tom was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Lodge 981, Indiana.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth A. (Farabaugh) Becker, Indiana; four children, Lori Ginter and husband Robert, Homer City; Sandra Sharp and husband William III, Cranberry Township; Matthew Becker and wife Kathy, Denver, Pa.; and Julie Carr and husband Kenneth II, Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Elizabeth and Abigayle Ginter, Liam Sharp, Todd and Josh Becker, and Daniel and Kelsey Carr; one brother, Gerald Becker; two sisters, Mildred Carpinello and husband Nick, and Edna Mae Stiffler; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Todd; and the following siblings: Blair and wife Olive, Bernadine, Ernest and wife Virginia, and Lucy Carpinello and husband Henry; sister-in-law, Joanne Becker; and brother-in-law Melvin Stiffler.
Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, from 10 to 11 a.m., where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11 a.m. Interment will be made in the St. Bernard Cemetery, Hastings. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, PA 15701, or to Knights of Columbus, Lodge #1481, P.O. Box 224, Indiana, PA 15701.