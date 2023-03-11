Thomas E. Campisano, 87, of Indiana, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born 1935 in Rural Valley to Dr. Joseph T. and Mary (Pesci) Campisano.
Tom was a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, a devoted and loving family-oriented husband, father and grandfather.
After graduating from Indiana High School in 1953, he entered the U.S. Army and developed into an outstanding marksman. Tom was awarded a National Rifle Association Bronze Medal in 1961 for ranking 54th of all U.S. shooters.
Tom was a 1966 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and was inducted into the IUP Sports Hall of Fame for Rifle in 2003. While attending IUP, he was a member of the IUP Varsity Rifle Team and subsequently coached the team for a season while a student, guiding the IUP Indians to an Allegheny Intercollegiate Rifle League title.
Under his guidance, IUP rifle was distinguished not only by its status as a coed sport but by its distinction as the most successful program on campus based on a winning percentage of more than 80 percent. His teams won 12 Western Pennsylvania Intercollegiate Rifle League titles and earned numerous runner-up honors.
After graduating IUP, he spent one year teaching at Westmont High School in Johnstown before returning to Indiana. He earned a master’s in education from his alma mater in 1974 and later taught art at Indiana Junior High School for 31 years before retiring in 1998.
His sons, Thomas and Michael, both shot for their father at IUP. After 23 years of coaching, IUP rifle was discontinued as a varsity sport in 1990; he continued coaching rifle as an IUP club sport until 2017. He also served as assistant coach to the Indiana High School rifle squad for eight seasons. His daughter, Angela, was a member of Indiana High’s 1991 WPIAL Champion Rifle Team during the time her father was the assistant coach.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elvira J. (Salva) Campisano.
He is survived by his children, Thomas J. and wife Brandi, of Indiana; Michael H. and wife Melissa, of Indiana; and Angela M. Campisano and husband Jeff Montgomery, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Vincent, Emelia and Max Campisano; and his brother, Dr. Joseph F. and wife Pamela, of West Chester.
Elvira was the love of his life, and he was never fully whole after her passing. He spoke fondly of her often and always reminded his grandchildren how much she loved them.
Tom had a zest for life and often recalled jokes, limericks, old memories, one-liners and zingers. He spoke with integrity and openly admitted that growing old wasn’t for sissies. He fathered with patience and love. His grandchildren were a top priority, followed by his grand-dogs.
Tom loved his Italian heritage and could often be found sitting on his back deck listening to Italian songs while sipping a coffee. He enjoyed looking at old photos and recalling stories of the old days. He was well traveled and could always recommend a diner to try regardless of what area you traveled. He enjoyed dining out and spending time with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Father Richard N. Owens, OFM, CAP, officiating.
Private interment will be made in the St. Bernard Mausoleum.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.bowserminich.com.