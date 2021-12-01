Thomas E. “Coach” Dixson was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Indiana and passed away on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center after a sudden and brief illness. He was the son of Ronald and Eleanor (Alexander) Dixson.
Tom married his Robert-Shaw love, Marlene Ann Stella, in 1967. This past July they celebrated 54 years together. Throughout their marriage they raised their three children, Tommy, Mike and Kristie, with so much love and laughter. Tom loved his daughters-in-law, Lindsey and Susie, and son-in-law, Jeff, like his own. They blessed him with five amazing grandchildren, Julia, Molly and Mikey Dixson and Max and Maggie Voyda. His grandchildren were truly the light of his life. He was so proud of Julia and Molly for all that they’ve accomplished and his special bond with Mikey, Max and Maggie over basketball.
Coach developed so many friendships that became family over his years umpiring baseball and refereeing and coaching basketball. If you knew Tom, you loved him and appreciated the life lessons he taught you while coaching you. He wasn’t afraid to kick your ass with his size 11, but was the first one to put his arm around you and tell you he loved you. He was always joking around and loved to laugh. A true legend and his legacy will live on through his children and grandchildren for generations to come.
He graduated from Marion Center High School in 1964 and retired from Homer-Center School District after 30 years. Tom and Marlene also owned and operated Cherrywood Golf Course for 15 years. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard. Tom loved being outside, mowing grass and hunting.
He is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; brothers, Kenny (Donna) and Garry (Jane); beloved uncle, Clarence “Dick”; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Lindsey Alton-Dixson.
To celebrate a life so wonderfully lived and shared with others, please join us for a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial on Friday at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of floral arrangements, we ask that you either send a poinsettia to Saint Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City or make a monetary donation to Kristie Voyda, 383 Diehl Road, Penn Run, PA 15765 to be used to start a memorial scholarship for Homer-Center athletes in his name.
“How lucky we are to have loved someone so much that it makes saying goodbye so hard …”
