Thomas E. Harkless, 75, of Daytona Beach, Fla., formerly of Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, with family at his side.
He was born May 7, 1946, in Indiana, the son of Edwin W. and Dorothy Gibbons Harkless.
He graduated from Indiana Joint High School, then served in the U.S. Navy. Tom made his career at the Homer City Power Plant prior to retiring in 2003. He devoted 20 years of service to the Indiana Fire Association, serving as captain of Company #1 from 1986-1988; as the second assistant chief from 1989-1992; and was honored with life membership in 1993.
Tom was a member of The Eagles, The Moose, Post 141 American Legion and was a lifetime member of The Allied Club, The B.P.O. Elks and Stone Creek Camp.
Tom moved to Florida to be close to his grandchildren and became an avid golfer. He was a member of the River Bend Golf Club and could frequently be found enjoying the game and socializing with his many friends.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Harkless; daughter, Bethany (Glenn) Draugelat; his grandsons, Jacob and Justin Draugelat; a granddaughter, Jordan Draugelat; sister-in-law, Carol Raymond; nieces, Vicki (Richard) Harris and Jessica Murray; and nephew, Matthew Murray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Dorothy Harkless; a brother-in-law, Richard Kuhns; and his beloved son, Thomas “Tommy” Harkless.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Chapel, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach. Inurnment to follow at Volusia Memorial Park, Ormond Beach.
Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home, Ormond.