Thomas E. Medvide, 95, of Indiana, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born May 27, 1927, in Luciusboro, he was a son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Jones) Medvide. He was married to Martha (Vladick) Medvide, who passed away Feb. 14, 2006.
Tom served his country with the U.S. Navy. After his service, he worked as co-owner of Beatty’s Bakery with his wife, Martha. For many years, he also worked as a custodian and school bus driver for Indiana School District.
Tom was a big sports fan — he especially enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also loved watching old westerns on TV, gardening vegetables and taking care of his lawn.
He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Indiana, and the Homer City American Legion Post #493.
Tom is survived by his children: Carol DiCarlo, of Wheeling, W.Va.; Linda Mannor and her husband Richard, of Flint, Mich.; and Janet Kovac and her husband Richard, of McIntyre. He will also be missed by his grandchildren: Joseph DiCarlo, Todd Mannor, Brent Mannor (Kim) and Jason Kovac (Michelle); his six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: William Medvide, Helen Marie, Catherine Medvide, Dean Hicks, Sis Puschnick and son-in-law Joseph DiCarlo.
Friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., where his funeral service will immediately follow, with the Rev. William Geiger as officiant. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center: 4100 Allequippa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15240.
