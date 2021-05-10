Thomas Eugene Thomas, 78, of Saltsburg, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Thursday, May 6, 1943, in Clarksburg, the son of Albert and Helen Dick Thomas.
Before his retirement, he was employed as the safety manager at Power Piping Company in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the National Safety Council.
Tom loved to socialize, taking trips to the casino and seeing friends at the Saltsburg American Legion.
He was happiest spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice S. “Louie” Chakan Thomas; four children, Maria Thomas, of Saltsburg; Gregory Thomas and wife Amy, of Moyock, N.C.; Melissa Maryai (Greg Zias), of Blairsville; and Thomas J. “TJ” Thomas and his partner, Joseph Butcher, of Mechanicsville, Va.; five grandchildren, Emory “Paul” Eicher, of Saltsburg; Jacob Grguric, of Avonmore; Joseph Grguric, of Saltsburg; Michael Maryai, of Blairsville; and Sarah Maryai, also of Blairsville; two brothers, Samuel Thomas and wife Christine, of Clarksburg, and James Thomas and wife Mindy, of Victoria, Minn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private parting prayer services will be held in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore.