Thomas E. “Tom” Henderson, 62, of Apollo, formerly of Shelocta, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Quality Life Services in Apollo.
He was born Dec. 11, 1959, in Kittanning, the son of James L. and Janet B. (Yount) Henderson.
Tom graduated from Indiana High School and was a lifelong resident of Armstrong County.
He retired in 2012 after 30 years with the Local #66 Union as a heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his mother, Janet B. Henderson, of Shelocta; his son, Thomas W. Henderson, of Nevada City, Calif.; his daughter, Ashlee Winkley and husband Jimmy, of Peachtree City, Ga.; granddaughters, Harper and Grace; and his brothers, Randy Henderson and wife Mindy Shaw, of Ligonier; and Greg Henderson and fiancée Traci Shoop, of Rural Valley.
Tom was preceded in death by his father.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
To leave send a condolence to Tom’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.