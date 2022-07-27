Thomas Edward Kiral, 62, of Indiana, went with the Lord Monday, July 25, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital with his family by his side.
Born May 18, 1960, in Indiana, he was the son of Thomas R. and Margaret L. (Smrek) Kiral.
Tom was a graduate of Indiana Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Throughout his career, he acquired many certifications related to the insurance and banking industries.
He was an active member of the business community serving as a vice president at the Reschini Group, prior to joining S&T Bank as an executive vice president and president of the S&T Insurance Group.
During his career, he served on the boards of various organizations including Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, Indiana County United Way, Indiana County Tourist Bureau, Indiana County Leaders Circle, American Bankers Association and the Indiana County Center for Economic Development. Although Tom assisted these organizations with various activities, he was most proud of his time as chairperson for the Site Committee of the Indiana County Development Corporation, during the acquisition of the land for the current Windy Ridge Business Park.
However, his proudest role of them all was being an amazing father to his two beautiful daughters, his pride and joy, Alaina and Madison.
Tom will be remembered for his ability to get things done, his great sense of humor and the compassion he showed to friends and relatives who had lost a loved one or were in need of support. He was an accomplished golfer and enjoyed watching the PGA tournaments, as well as cheering on all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pittsburgh Penguins. Tom also enjoyed reading, riding his bike, Billy Joel music, and spending time with his family. He was a huge IUP football fan, and you could find him on the sidelines of practices and games. He was also a member of St. Thomas More University Parish.
He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Alaina and Madison; his mother, Margaret; his sister, Nancy J. (Kiral) Smith (Rob Winger); nephew, David R. (Stacey) Smith; and niece, Maria J. Smith (William) Malone, all of Indiana; and his extended family of relatives and friends, including the Lazor family in Homer City.
Tom was proceeded in death by his father, Thomas R. Kiral.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Thomas More University Parish on Friday at 10 a.m., with Fr. Richard N. Owens, OFM Cap, as celebrant. Private interment will follow at St. Bernard’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Open Door, 655 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701, or IUP Football to The Foundation for IUP Sutton Hall, Room G1, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 (must have Tom Kiral on the memo line).
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.