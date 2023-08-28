Thomas Eugene Blystone, 48, of Homer City, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.
He was the son of Francis and Helen Blystone.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his family, truck driving, building model trucks and just being outside. He worked for Ron Evans Trucking Co. and Risinger Trucking Co.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Loretta (Buterbaugh) Blystone; children Annalenea (Blystone) and Dan Meyer, Leesa Blystone and Brad McCutchen, Tommy Blystone and Jordan Gibbons; and grandchildren David, Josie and Raelynn. He is also survived by his father, Francis Blystone; his brothers and sisters, Kim Blystone, Karen and Bill Hill, Nancy Isenberg and Travis, Ken Blystone and Carmen, Patty and Tom Long and Brenda and Walt Hill; his father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Arlene Buterbaugh; sister-in-law Brenda, and Mike Haight; and his brother-in-law, Rick and Kris Buterbaugh. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Blystone; his brothers, Francis Blystone and Kevin Blystone; and nephews Chris Hill and Kenny Blystone.
Friends may be received from 2 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., Homer City, with Pastor Kirt Anderson officiating.
Please consider making a donation to raise much-needed funds to support the family at this difficult time. No donation is too small, and your support would be greatly appreciated.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, send flowers, make a donation to the family or for directions to the funeral home.
