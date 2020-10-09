Thomas F. Banks, 65, most recently of Clarington, formerly of Florida, and a son of western Pennsylvania, moved into the fall sky on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.
For Thomas, life was an adventure. He loved the outdoors and found his heart among the beautiful mountains, trees and rivers of western Pennsylvania, where he spent his last days.
Born on Dec. 27, 1954, in Philadelphia to Walter and Pat Banks, Thomas grew up on a farm just outside of LaJose. After graduating from Curwensville High School, Class of 1972, he served his country in the United States Air Force from 1972-1976. He then began what would become a long career in law enforcement, first joining the North Carolina Highway Patrol, later serving with the Indiana Borough Police Department, and later as a deputy and detective in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in the Florida Keys.
Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia McIlwain, his father, Walter Banks, and his brother, Christopher Banks.
He is survived by son Daniel Banks (wife Allyson), daughter Megan Banks, brother Steve Banks, sister Rosemary McGlynn (husband Denny), sister Claire Zovko (husband Joe), and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was a loving family man to his core, friend to all he knew and will be deeply and profoundly missed by all who loved him.
There will be no public visitation. All services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta. Family requests memorial contributions may be sent to FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge 33, P.O. Box 142, Indiana, PA 15701.
