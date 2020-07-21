Thomas Frank Kenly, 89, of Bel Air, Md., formerly of State College, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Bel Air.
He was born May 13, 1931, in Coral, the son of the late Thomas Frank Diven and Roxanna Jean Edwards Kenly.
He was married on April 27, 1956, to Edith Louise Wellen, who preceded him in death in 1999.
On Feb. 28, 2003, he married Roberta J. Reynolds, of Bel Air, who survives him.
He is also survived by two sons: Thomas R. (Jenny), of Howard, and their children, Tommy and Abby; and Kevin C., of Manassas, Va., and his children Nicole, Brianna and Kolten; two sisters: Glenna L. Lincoff, of Indiana; and Carol J. Leysock, of Homer City; and five stepdaughters: Teresa Eliason, Roberta Basehart, Mary Beth Reynolds, Kimberly Reynolds and Lt. Gen. Loretta Reynolds.
He is also survived by four great-grandchildren, eight stepgrandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters: Esther Mae Gency, of Nemacolin; Betty Jane Estle, of Rices Landing; and Dorothy Etta Kenly, who died in infancy.
Tom graduated from Homer City High School in 1949 and after graduation enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was assigned to the First Marine Air Wing in Korea, as a radar repairman. Following his release, he attended Penn State University and in 1956 graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. He later became a registered professional engineer in the state of Pennsylvania.
He began part-time employment in 1955 with Haller, Raymond and Brown in State College. In 1956 he was assigned as an adviser to the Army Security Agency in Taiwan, where he served for a year. In 1960, he was again assigned as an adviser to the Army Security Agency, this time in Germany, where he served for more than two years. On his return he became a staff engineer and was selected to head the Measurement and Evaluation Branch of HRB Singer. From June of 1969 through August of 1974, he was employed by C-Cor Electronics. He began as director of the Field Engineering Group and later became the national sales manager.
In August of 1974, he began employment with Tele-Media Corporation of Delaware.
He held a number of positions with Tele-Media including engineer, chief engineer, vice president of engineering and finally senior vice president of operations.
Tom loved flying and was a pilot for both C-Cor Electronics Inc. and Tele-Media Corporation. He was a licensed commercial pilot with Multi-Engine and Instrument ratings. He also held a Private Glider rating. In 1969, he and a friend bought 90 acres in Bald Eagle Valley and developed the privately licensed Bald Eagle Ridge Gliderport, now known as Ridge Soaring. Following his retirement, he often assisted at Ridge Soaring as a glider tow pilot. He was happy to participate in the 1999 version of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” as the tow pilot.
In 1980, he bought a small farm in Howard, where he remodeled and expanded an old farmhouse. He enjoyed growing and selling Christmas trees with his family for many years.
He loved woodworking, making bluebird houses and, later in life, wonderful pieces of furniture for his family. He had an appreciation for music and we will remember him reciting poetry, including Robert Frost … “and miles to go before I sleep.”