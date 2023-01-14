Thomas Francis Klym, 74, of Bolivar (Fairfield), originally of Derry, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at his home.
Born June 9, 1948, in Latrobe, he was the son of Antony and Anna (Krinock) Klym.
He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Bolivar VFC and an Army veteran.
He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 52 years, Deborah (Hoover) Klym; daughter Heidi Anne (John) Speidel, Bolivar, and only granddaughter and his special buddy, Audrianne Marie Speidel (and boyfriend Jacob Sharp); brother Paul James; sisters Julia, Catherine (Dominic) and Dolores; sister-in-law Janet; numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends the Shapira family; and his fur babies: Pumpkin, Maple, Blackie and Charcoal.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Tony, John and Bob; and sisters Anna and Mary Ann.
Thomas graduated from Derry High School in 1966 and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. It was during Vietnam, through a letter to a soldier, he met the love of his life — his wife. Thomas was the owner of the Woodworkers Shop, being a very talented craftsman and artist. He also was employed by Florence Mining and Latrobe Steel. Thomas was an incredible cook and baker, a talented writer, musician and singer, an avid gardener and loved all animals (wild and tame). He was often found sitting on his front porch enjoying nature and the stars. Thomas devoted his entire life to his family, whom he loved with his whole heart and soul.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward.
Interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
Special thanks to the first responders for their support and assistance and the medical staff who took care of him throughout his life.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.