Thomas George Bellock, 67, of Ernest, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.
Born Feb. 22, 1955, in Indiana, he was a son of Edward Bellock and Anne (Fabina) Bellock.
Thomas had a love for music and enjoyed playing his guitar. For many years he played during church services at St. Thomas More University Parish, Indiana. He also loved model trains as well as traveling. He traveled throughout Europe with his mother, Anne, enjoying their time visiting various countries.
He was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent; his faith was very important to him.
Thomas is survived by his brothers, Edward Bellock (Linda), of Roaring Spring; Fred Bellock (Gayle), of Orange Park, Fla.; Ronald “Sam” Bellock, of Sun City, Fla.; and Ken Bellock (Janice), of Cleveland, Tenn. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephew, Kristina Bellock, Courtney Williams, Julienne Bellock, Kenneth Bellock, Margie Smith and Erin Lynn; and his cousin, Billy Fabina, as well as many other cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow with the Rev. Father Matthew J. Morelli as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
