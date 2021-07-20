Thomas G. Burkley, 60, of Shelocta, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Thomas G. Burkley Sr. and Maxine M. (Yanoscsik) Burkley, he was born Feb. 1, 1961, in Indiana.
Tom worked as a coal miner, as a drafter for Lehigh Design and most recently as a printer with The Indiana Gazette.
He enjoyed the outdoors and technology, but above all he loved taking care of his family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Brenda (Rosenberger) Burkley; his mother, Maxine M. Burkley; a son, Christopher Burkey and his wife, Tami, of Maryland; a grandson, Jarrett DeFoor, of Indiana; and three sisters, Debbie Dietz, of Greensburg; Constance Swets, of Minnesota; and Jessica Warpness, of Wyoming.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and two siblings, Christine Burkley and Michael Burkley.
A memorial service will be held at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana, on Saturday at 2 p.m. with Gordon Wells officiating.
