Thomas G. Elgin, 89, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Friday morning on Sept. 8, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
Born at Indiana Hospital on July 12, 1934, Tom was the third child of four children born to Wilmont and Pansy (Boyer) Elgin, of Indiana.
After graduating from Indiana Area Senior High School, Tom honorably served in the U.S. Army and trained as a mechanic. Once released, Tom returned home to tear down the family barn and build his business, Elgin Truck Center. Through mutual friends, Tom met his beloved, Barbara Jacob, whom he married in 1958. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this past August.
Tom was a generous man of high principle who loved life. He was devoted to his wife, loved his home and worked hard to provide for his family. His favorite “hobby” was talking about and looking at trucks. He was a member of the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA) and toured in his motorhome throughout the U.S. and Canada. Later in life, he and Barbara traveled to Germany and took cruises to Alaska and Bermuda.
Tom is survived by his wife, Barbara Elgin, and their five children: Scott (Amy) Elgin, Tammy Elgin, Greg (Michelle) Elgin, Amy (David) McDowell and Mark (Kelly) Elgin. Tom is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Cody (Chelsea) Toy, Heather (Matt) Miller, Colleen (Patrick) Ackerson, Dylan (Rheanna) Toy, Alexis (Nate) Elgin, Sheree Elgin and Megan Elgin. His great-grandchildren are Lilly, Maverick, Madelyn, Cara, Raelynn, Grayson, Lucy and Liam.
Tom is also survived by his younger sister, Donna (Elgin) Ruffner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother Darl Elgin; older sister Lois (Elgin) Cessna; and brother-in-law and best friend Clair Leslie (Junior) Ruffner.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana. A funeral service will immediately follow, with Pastor Rob Sparr officiating.
Private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
