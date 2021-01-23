Thomas Gary Johnson, Esq., 71, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, following a courageous battle with COVID-19.
Born in Bay Ridge, Ohio, on Dec. 14, 1949, he was the son of Thomas H. Johnson and Sonia Florio Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Gretchen Wood Johnson; son Taylor Malcolm Johnson and wife Joelyssa Michele; daughter Töve Marie Johnson; granddaughter Antonella Alma Johnson and godson Zachri William Buzzinotti.
Tom completed his undergraduate studies at Ohio University and then received his law degree from Pettit College of Law at Ohio Northern University. On Nov. 9, 1991, he was awarded the highest accolade by his peers, an AV rating by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory, for his “legal expertise and professional reputations” within the law community. This is an honor in which he upheld until his death.
Attorney Johnson leaves behind an illustrious career as a trial attorney. He predominately practiced in Indiana and surrounding counties, but tried cases all over Pennsylvania. He spent many years as solicitor for both the Pennsylvania State Police and the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. Tom tried numerous cases before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and had the rare honor of arguing in front of the United States Supreme Court. In addition to his private practice, he served as a public defender for Indiana County for 28 years.
One of Tom’s proudest accomplishments was his contribution to the establishment and implementation of the Indiana County Drug Court Program. Attorney Johnson also shared his expertise as an adjunct teaching professor at IUP. He donated his teaching salary in its entirety to a scholarship dedicated to his beloved late mother-in-law, Betty Wood. Tom spent many years of his life traveling the world with his fishing companion and late father-in-law, Harry “Bo” Wood. Tom also was instrumental in the creation of the Bo Wood Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a deserving graduate of Indiana Area Senior High School.
Tom was old-fashioned. He wrote all his briefs on a yellow legal pad with a blue felt-tipped pen. He often was seen sporting camo and “chumming around” with his Irish Water Spaniel, Laszlo. He enjoyed meatloaf and mashed potatoes, black and white movies, book tapes, old radio shows and reading. Tom would encourage all who miss him to dust off a favorite novel and enjoy the companionship of a good book. Tom Johnson would say that it is time to turn the page ...
In consideration of the safety of Mr. Johnson’s friends and family, there will be no funeral service at this time. In keeping with his final wishes, a celebratory gathering will take place in the upcoming year to honor his memory.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Betty Wood Scholarship Award, Fund 0235, Sutton Hall, Room 301, 1011 South Drive, Indiana, PA 15705, or make your donation online at www.iup.edu; Bo Wood Scholarship Fund, The Pittsburgh Foundation, 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/2589; or Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or www.fourfootedfriends.org.