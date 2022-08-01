Thomas Henry Filler, 80, of Commodore, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at his home with his wife and daughter nearby.
The son of James Blaine and LaRue Kathern (Shovestull) Filler Jr., he was born Feb. 26, 1942, in Lovejoy.
Tom was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, attending services at the Clymer site.
He worked for decades as a mechanic with McGill Motors and Luther Ford. Tom retired as a bus mechanic for the Purchase Line School District.
Tom loved spending time in the outdoors fishing and hunting.
He was a member of the Dixonville Moose Lodge 833.
A man who enjoyed being around people, Tom was everybody’s friend.
He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Bernice Mary (Pluto) Filler, of Purchase Line; his daughter, Deborah Ann Filler and companion Tim Turnbull, of Rochester Mills; and his two brothers: James Filler and wife Nancy, of Indiana, and Bill Filler and companion Linda Toy, of Belsano.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter, Mary Katherine Filler.
A private church Mass was held for his family with private interment at St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery, Starford.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Tom’s guestbook and write a condolence message.