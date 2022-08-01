Indiana, PA (15701)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.