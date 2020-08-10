Thomas Himes, 67, Home, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Earl and Edythe (Laughlin) Himes, he was born Feb. 27, 1953, in Brookville.
Tom was a graduate of Williamsport Community College with a degree in drafting. He was employed 42 years for Scheeren Architectural Firm as a draftsman, designing, constructing and supervising many school building projects.
Tom’s passion for photography was shared with several clubs. He enjoyed photographing elk and various birds. Tom also liked camping and recently purchased a camper, intending to spend his retirement years with his wife at state parks.
Family was important to Tom. Holidays and picnics with family and close friends made him happy. His greatest joy was the love he shared with grandsons, Matthew and Maxwell. They lovingly worshiped their “Pop,” who was never too busy to spend quality time with them.
Tom will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 48 years, Kathy (Bish) Himes; a daughter, Jaime Himes, Marion Center; son, Adam (Amber) Himes, Indiana; two precious grandsons, Matthew and Maxwell; sisters, Virginia (Ron) Geer, Memphis, and Janet Himes, Brookville; and special family members who were always willing to offer support and a helping hand during his brief illness, Dan and Laurie Young and Bryon Bish.
As per Tom’s wishes, there will not be any viewing or service. Tom’s motto in life was, “Always be humble and kind.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 in honor of his father, brothers-in-law, Blaine and Byron Bish and nephew, David Young.
Arrangements will be under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.