Thomas J. Holby, 68 of Blairsville, was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was born Aug. 7, 1954, in Indiana, to the late Thomas Holby and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby.
He had worked at Gearheart Industries and Breeze Industrial, where he met his soulmate, Gloria Casella. He finished his working years driving at Smith Bus and volunteered driving for Family Promise. When he wasn’t working, you could find him fishing. He especially enjoyed sharing many trips to Erie with his grandson, Austin Hill.
He was a classic car enthusiast and owned a 1969 Corvette that he enjoyed showing and taking his girls in for rides. He loved going on surprise late-night coffee runs and spending time at camp with the dogs and his family. Something that brought him a lot of joy was spending time with his daughter, whether it was serving Thanksgiving or Easter meals at the Blairsville Presbyterian Church, where he attended, showing off his dance moves to her and her friends or cheering on the Bobcats every Friday night or every spring at the Giant Center.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Casella-Holby, of Blairsville; his daughter, Julia Holby and her mother, Betsy Holby; a son, Kris Hill and wife, Dawn; grandchildren: Alex, Austin and April Hill, Brittany Rotto and husband, Johnny, and Tyler Hill and wife, Kelsey; a sister, Bonnie Bartholow, of Blairsville; and nephews, Michael and Scott Bartholow.
Tom would like to thank the Bush’s, McConnell’s and Alex Kirkland for their special friendship throughout the years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Frances (Doak) Holby; and a son, Eric Hill.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
Funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the Rev. Timothy Monroe officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717 or your local animal shelter. If you see someone that needs a blessing, be that blessing.
