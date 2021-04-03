Thomas J. Kelly Sr.

Thomas Joel Kelly Sr., 63, of Indiana, slipped away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
A son of John Thomas and Theda Mae (Berringer) Kelly, he was born April 22, 1957, in Indiana.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Army and worked as a mechanic on gas and oil rigs traveling all over the country.
He was a member of Word of Grace Fellowship Church in Indiana and also the NRA.
In his free time Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but above all he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie L. (Feulmer) Kelly; six children, Theda Kelly and her fiance Tyrone, of Luciusboro; Nicole Barnhart and her husband Billy, of Weedville; Joe Bowman, of Indiana; Mollee Burnash and her husband Nick, of Roseville, Mich.; Sarah Bowman, of Knox; and T.J. Kelly Jr. of Indiana; six grandchildren, Brendon Neal, Anthony Vella, William Barnhart III, Georgia Barnhart, Trevor Bowman and Harper Hicks; and three sisters, Doreen Comfort and her husband Gary, of New York; June George and her husband Rodney, of North Carolina; and Libby Smith, of Florida.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by four siblings, Wendell Kelly, Don Kelly, John Kelly and Theda Kelly.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana, and from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Word of Grace Fellowship, 603 S. Fifth St., Indiana. Services will be conducted by Judah Thomas. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the IRMC Pulmonary Rehabilitation Team and VNA of Indiana, with a special thank you to Allison Matava for all of her hard work and compassion.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly suggests donations be made to VNA of Indiana, 850 Hospital Road, Suite #3000, Indiana, PA 15701, in Tom’s honor.
Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker has been entrusted with arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, or send condolences visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.