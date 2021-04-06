Thomas J. Knupp

Thomas James Knupp, 48, of Blairsville (Burrell Township), passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County, as the result of an ATV accident.
The son of Larry James Knupp and Cynthia (Moses) Knupp Jones, he was born Jan. 1, 1973, in Latrobe.
Tom graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1991 and was employed as a fork-lift operator for Westinghouse, Warrendale.
He was very involved with the sports activities of his sons. He was active in Blairsville Little League where he served on the board and coached. He, also, was a team member of the High Water Cornhole League.
Tom was a great husband and a fantastic father and will be dearly missed by his family.
Surviving are his wife, Kelly J. (Shirley) Knupp, whom he married Oct. 3, 1998; two sons, Brian J. Knupp and Shawn T. Knupp, both at home; mother, Cynthia Jones, of Greensburg; paternal grandmother, Mary E. Knupp, of Latrobe; brother- and sister-in-law, Dave and Kim Risinger, of Blairsville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Donna Shirley, of Black Lick; brother-in-law, Jerry Shirley, of Black Lick; two nieces and a nephew, Emily, Gracy and Jacob Risinger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry J. Knupp, in 2003 and his paternal grandfather, William J. Knupp.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Mr. Bill Hebenthal officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
