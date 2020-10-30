Thomas J. Lewis, 73, of Indiana, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1947, to George Vernon Sr. and Marie Ann (Baysek) Lewis in New Kensington. Thomas worked at Fisher Scientific in Indiana.
Thomas is survived by his three nephews, David, Michael and Randy Lewis; great-niece, Catherine Rummel; and sister-in-law, Patricia Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George Lewis Jr. and Alfred Lewis.
Per his wishes, all services will be held privately. Interment will take place in Emory Chapel Cemetery in Dayton.