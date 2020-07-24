Thomas James Smith, 94, of Homer City, died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He was the son of James M. and Muriel (Gilmore) Smith and was born Dec. 28, 1925, in Derry.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II. After returning home from the service, he attended Williamsport Technical School. He worked for Westinghouse in Sharon and retired from FMC Homer City as a project engineer after 37 years of service.
He was a member of the Homer City United Presbyterian Church for over 60 years.
He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity for a number of years, serving as president and board member.
He also was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels, delivering to those who were homebound. He was gifted in many areas, including gardening, auto mechanics, and rebuilding transmissions and engines. He was a craftsman with wood, completing many projects, grandmother clocks and highchairs for his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his five children: James M. and wife Betsy, of Hubbard, Ohio; Rebecca and husband Edward Bence, of Blairsville; Mark T. and wife Linda, of Blairsville; Thomas J. Jr. and wife Amy, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Clifford A. and wife Barbara, of Needham, Mass.
He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Beatrice (Horrell), in 2006; and his grandson, Nicholas Smith, in 2016.
A private family viewing will be held because of the virus and a memorial service will be announced at a later date to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 663, Indiana, PA. 15701; or the Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., Homer City, PA.15748,
The Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.