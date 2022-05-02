Thomas J. “Tom Cat” Bertoncini, 87, of Blairsville, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The son of Joseph Bertoncini and Ernesta (Delscrimi) Bertoncini, he was born April 7, 1935, in Blairsville.
Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville.
Tom retired from Latrobe Steel. He was a member of the Blairsville Mutual Aid Society and past president of the Blairsville Italian Club.
He also was formerly a Little League and Senior Legion coach. He was a former member of the Chain Gang at IUP and belonged to many Blairsville-area clubs.
Tom Cat loved all sports, and in his younger days, he used to announce the Bobcat Football games.
Tom is survived by his wife of 65 years, Deanna (Massimino) Bertoncini, of Blairsville; daughters Deena Kelly, of Pittsburgh; Gigi Grosso and Tom, of Pittsburgh; Jill Groves, of Pittsburgh; granddaughter Kate Kelly, of Pittsburgh; many nieces and nephews; and best friend and nephew, Eugene Esposito.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Emma Esposito, Lena Trausi, Irene Stevens, Lenore Farley, Vilma McGill and Lillian Silvestri; and brothers, Eugene “Algie” Bertoncini, Elmer “Ammy” Bertoncini and Wilbert “Wibby” Bertoncini.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville.
A wake service will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville, with Fr. Stephen R. Bugay officiating.
U.S. Army Active Duty and the Blairsville Military Honor Guard will conduct graveside military services in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of St. Andrew’s Village for the compassionate care given to Tom.
