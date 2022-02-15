Thomas L. Fisher, 86, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord surrounded by loved ones on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
He was born on May 7, 1935, to Glenn A. Fisher and Janet (Bush) Fisher.
Tom attended Dayton Area High School and graduated in the class of 1954. He then married his high school sweetheart, Grace E. Lockhart, on Sept. 14, 1957. This year they would have celebrated 65 years of marriage. After raising their five boys in Dayton, they moved to Tyler, Texas, for 17 years before returning home. He enjoyed going to church, antiques, garage sales, camping at Mountain Trails Resort, telling jokes, playing cards and working at the Dayton Fair ticket booth every year. He also enjoyed collecting firetrucks of any size and had developed a fairly large collection. His boys even bought him a real vintage firetruck one year, which he loved driving in the parades and blowing the siren. He even drove the firetruck to dialysis one time!
Tom was a lifetime member of Dayton United Methodist Church. He drove school bus for McMeans bus company for more than 30 years. He was also in the National Guard and Reserves, for which he was very proud to serve his country. He was a Woodmen of the World member and a lifetime fireman. During his time in Tyler, he drove the blood mobile for 10 years.
Tom is survived by his wife Grace; five sons, his pride and joy, Scott Fisher, Home; Dennis (Esther) Fisher, Smicksburg; Victor (Elza) Fisher, Tyler, Texas; Tom (Sandy) Fisher, Dayton; and Mike (Rennee) Fisher, Dayton; his grandchildren he adored, Jeremy, Elizabeth, Wendy, Katrina, Deseray, Kari, Jessica, Christopher Thomas, Keegan, JD, Chace, Destiny and Crystal; loved by his great-grandchildren, Steven, Jake, Michael, Natalee, Aubree, Zachary, Jrue, Myles, Adelyn, Nora and D’Angelo; sister, Virginia Byerly; sisters-in-law, JoAnne Fisher, Dixie Hamil, Theda Porterfield and Sandy Mundinger; and he was also a loving uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by the following siblings, Myrtle, Raymond, Ken, Betty and J. Reed; his grandson, Christopher J. Fisher; and daughter-in-law, Ruth Fisher.
Family and friends of Tom will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church Ave., Dayton. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Jason McQueen officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Emery Chapel Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions in memory of Tom may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.