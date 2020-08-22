Thomas L. Sawyer, 64, of Rochester Mills, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home.
The son of Howard “Bud” G. and Charlotte L. (Moorehead) Sawyer, he was born on July 17, 1956, in Indiana.
Tom was a graduate of Indiana High School. He married Lori M. (Leasure) Sawyer on June 20, 1981, and they had shared over 39 years of marriage together.
Tom retired from PennDOT after working 25 years. He was very family-oriented. A loving husband, father and grandfather, his life revolved around his family. He especially loved watching his children and grandchildren participating in their sporting events. One of his favorite hobbies was camping. Tom was a friendly, down to earth and very kindhearted man, who will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Lori, of Rochester Mills; his four children: Kristin Small and husband Virgil, of Dayton; Katie Bernat and husband Zach, of Hanford, Calif.; Ryen Sawyer and wife Lindsey, of Rochester Mills; and Andrew Sawyer, of Rochester Mills; his seven grandchildren: Kenadee; Kaelee and Kieler Elkin; Kollynns Small and Aleyah; and Ayden and Conner Bernat; his brother: David Sawyer and wife Diane, of Indiana; his sister, Linda Clossin, of Indiana; his mother-in-law, Helen (Ryen) Leasure, of Rochester Mills; his brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Jim Leasure.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Due to coronavirus guidelines limiting attendance, private visitation will be held for Tom’s immediate family. For those personally invited to attend, masks are required. Tom’s extended family and friends are invited to a public graveside service to take place at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Rochester Mills. The service will be at a tent setting near the school house. Pastor Chris Enoch will officiate. Following the ceremony, there will be a time of visitation. Kindly observe social distancing and please wear a mask.
In honor of Tom, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. at P.O. Box 137, Hillsdale, PA 15746 to assist with funeral expenses.
