Thomas L. Shoemaker, 71, of Hudson, Ohio, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded by family in hospice care.
He was born in Pittsburgh to parents Dorothy J. (Rogers) Shoemaker Savage and Richard K. Shoemaker, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Cathleen, whom he married June 30, 1973; devoted daughter, Megan (Jared) Drummer; son, Jason (Stephanie) Shoemaker; and grandchildren, Cole Drummer and Luke and Reagan Shoemaker. Also surviving are his brother, Rick (Willa) Shoemaker; nieces, Melissa (Steve) Albright and Kelly (Damian) Charlesworth; and nephew, R.K. (Meghan) Shoemaker. Also surviving are six great-nephews and three great-nieces.
Tom was a 1968 graduate of Blairsville High School and lettered in football and track. He was the PIAA Class B State Javelin Champion in 1968. After Blairsville, Tom attended Mercersburg Academy for one year where he continued his football and track career prior to transferring to Penn State University, earning his B.S. in business logistics. He was a proud member of the Nittany Lions Football team, playing during the 1969-1972 football seasons under coach Joe Paterno. He played in the 1972 Cotton and Sugar Bowls. Tom was a proud PSU alumnus and attributed many of his life accomplishments to his time spent at Penn State.
After graduation he worked at Yellow Freight Systems as a salesman and later advanced to become a manager. In 1980 he started working for Atlas Powder Company in the industrial explosives industry and ended his career at Austin Powder Company in Cleveland, Ohio, as a division president.
Tom was devoted to his Christian faith. He was the director of Men’s Ministries at Hudson Presbyterian Church and was also an elder. At Penn State he helped establish a Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter with fellow teammate, Craig Lyle. His strong faith with God and support from family and friends helped guide him through his cancer journey.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve for their compassionate comfort care during this difficult time.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hudson Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Streetsboro St., Hudson, Ohio.
Private interment will be in Markillie Cemetery, Hudson, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Thomas L. Shoemaker.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.