Thomas Lee Fennell, 52, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born on Monday, Sept. 22, 1969, in New Alexandria, the son of Lawrence Jacob Fennell and Letha Darlene Morton Fennell, of Saltsburg.
He was most recently employed by Arbco Industries in Export. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and had a great knowledge of guns. He loved his family, his Jeep and his animals, especially his faithful companions: his dog Lucky and his rabbit “Bun Bun.”
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Debra F. Green Fennell; his brother, Dan Fennell; and his niece Kayla and nephew Noah.
Tom was preceded in death by his father.
Family will receive friends from 3 until time of services at 7 p.m. today in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted in the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Pastor Peggy Hooks officiating. Interment will be held at Fennell Town Cemetery.
