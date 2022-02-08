Thomas M. Morris Sr., 79, of Mahaffey, passed away peacefully at his home, on his birthday, following a sudden illness.
Born Feb. 6, 1943, in Nicktown, the son of Merton and Madeline (McAnulty) Morris.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; infant brothers, James and Harold; brothers, Phillip and Richard Morris; and sisters, Beverly Morley and LaRue Terlion.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy (Woods) Morris, married July 26, 1962; their children, Brenda (Andrew) Bakaysa, Cherry Tree; Thomas M. Jr., Mahaffey; Melissa (Eric) Gromley, Home; and William M. “Mike,” Albrightsville; grandchildren, Andrew Bakaysa, Marissa Henry and Aaron Bakaysa; Thomas III, Madeline and Alayna; Kiersten and Bryce Gromley; and Luke, Eve, Jack and JuJu; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Maci, Anastasia, Owen, Sofiya, Grayson, Addison and a baby girl expected soon. He was the brother of Lucille Croyle and Margaret Morris, both of Alverda; Charles Morris, Culpeper, Va.; and Virginia Valenti, Northern Cambria. He is also survived by his former daughters-in-law, Jacqueline Dillon and Amy Morris, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Penns Manor High School, Tom entered the Navy and proudly served on the USS Haynsworth from 1960–1963. Through the years, he attended many Navy reunions with those he served and taught his children and grandchildren a love of country.
He began his working career at Lincoln Electric in Cleveland, serving 15 years before returning home. He then worked as a mechanic for Hutton Farm Equipment, was employed by EP Bender and drove school bus for Harmony SD. He had operated Morris Farming and Trucking since purchasing his farm in 1977. His legacy of hard work was evident throughout his life.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Military honors will be given by local veteran’s organizations. Interment will take place in McDowell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project.