Thomas Mark Walker, 70, of Lucernemines, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at the VA hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was the son of Thomas Black Walker and Jessie Lou Walker, and was born on Jan.18, 1950, in Indiana.
Thomas worked doing stockpile inventory for the coal industry. He enjoyed socializing with friends, riding his Harley-Davidson, lounging with his beloved dog, Chewy, and was a big Steelers fan. He was a member of the Homer City American Legion Post #493, Red Barn Sportsmen Club, Graceton Coral Sportsmen Club and the Eagles.
Thomas was a Vietnam veteran who served with the 1st and 9th Air Cavalry. He held many medals, including two Purple Hearts, one of which he left at the 911 Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville as a tribute to honor the passengers and crew. He will be sadly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (DeCarlo) Walker, of Lucernemines; his son, David Walker, of West Virginia; his sister, Joyce McHenry, of Colorado; his brother, John Walker, of Indiana; granddaughters, Sophie and Allyson Walker, of West Virginia; and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Thomas Walker Jr., of West Virginia, from a previous marriage.
There will be no services due to COVID-19. Donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.