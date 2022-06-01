Thomas Mark Lostrick, 63, of Ernest, passed away at his home Monday, May 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Thomas Richard and Anna Marie (Ferra) Lostrick, he was born Aug. 1, 1958, in Indiana.
Thomas had been employed 18 years for R&P Coal Company and then 20 years with Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the maintenance department. He was a member of the American Legion, Indiana Eagles and Moose, as well as the Roman Catholic Church of the Resurrection in Ernest.
His interests included dirt track racing, hunting and gardening.
Surviving are his daughters, Ashley (Adam) Hall, of Marion Center, and Jacquelyn (Nicholas) Stoecklein, of Brush Valley; grandchildren, Adyson, Aubree and Alivia Hall and Chloe, Brice and Blayke Stoecklein.
Preceding Thomas in death were his parents; aunt and uncle, Virginia and Jack Deutsch; aunt Celicia Ferra; and cousins, Richard and Robert Deutsch.
The family would like to thank Thomas’s Caregiver, Austin Jacobi, and all the special friends who helped during Thomas’ illness.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Ernest Church of the Resurrection with Father James Morley as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Bernard Cemetery.
