Thomas Mears, 57, of Marion Center, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, on National Trucker’s Day, “10-4,” as a result of injuries sustained while doing what he loved, driving the “Mack.”
Born Sept. 13, 1965, in Indiana, to John Charles “Chuck” and Carole Jean (Short) Mears, he was part owner of Black Gold Transport Inc. of Marion Center.
Tom was a 1983 graduate of Marion Center High School, lived his entire life as a member of the Marion Center community and attended Tanoma United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and preparing meals for them. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren putting together puzzles and 3-D models as well as teaching his grandsons how to maintenance their motorcycles. He was starting to teach the boys how to grease and change tires on the coal trucks. As an owner/operator of his transportation company, Tom took great pride in the appearance of his truck.
In addition to his mother, Tom is survived by his wife, Pamela (Gill) Mears, of Marion Center; two daughters, Tara Mears (Joe Posa), of Marion Center, and Ashley (Dave Teufel) Mears, of Morgantown, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Ethan and Mason Posa; two brothers, James (Sylvia) Mears, of Home, and Ron (Ronda) Mears, of Indiana; one sister, Kathy (Brian) Mack, of Marion Center; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Charles Mears, in 2018.
Looking back on Tom’s life, he bought his beloved red Mack about six years ago, and someone asked him, “Driver, why did you buy a Mack?” He responded, “I started in a Mack, and I’ll end in a Mack.”
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Jude Urso officiating.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.