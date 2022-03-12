Thomas R. Bash, 79, of Clymer, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at his home.
He was the son of Howard and Mildred (Deitman) Bash, born July 26, 1942, in Green Township, Indiana, County.
Tom was a member of the of New Life Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School Class of 1960. Tom was an electrical contractor most of his life. He loved doing woodworking and spending time with his family. Tom was a member of the Indiana-Franklin Lodge #313 and the Coudersport Consistory.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marjorie M. (Holmes) Bash; two sons, Duane Bash (Edie) and Ken Bash (Michele); one daughter, Kristin Berezansky (John); sister-in-law, Jean Bash; five grandchildren, Duane Bash Jr. (Arianne), Matt Bash, Colton Bash, Thomas Berezansky (Robin) and Kaysi Elkin (Ronald); and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Blaine, Ben, Peyton, Landon and Ryan.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jim, Richard and Lynn Bash.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Tom’s funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Bond officiating. Interment will be made in Mount Zion Cemetery.
