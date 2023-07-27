Thomas R. Clouser, 70, of Nanty Glo, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1952, in Johnstown, son of Lester and Helen (Strapple) Clouser.
Thomas was preceded in death by brothers Lester and Francis “Skip” and sister Barbara Hauck.
He is survived by his children, Thomas (Diana), Jason (Julie), Kaila (Nathan) Wolverton and Justin (Ashley); eight grandchildren; siblings Virginia Kubat; Ronald (Marie); Kathryn (Robert) Chilcott, with whom he resided; and several nieces and nephews.
Thomas operated Clouser Construction for more than 30 years. Tom loved the Steelers, playing cards and watching the birds from his front porch. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo. Graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Nanty Glo, with the Rev. Leonard Voytek officiating.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.askew-houser.com.
