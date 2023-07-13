Thomas R. Hampton, 55, of Brush Valley, passed away July 11, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born Oct. 29, 1967, in Indiana.
Tom was a member of Brush Valley Methodist Church and active in Colver Sportsmen’s Club.
Tom enjoyed hunting birds with his springer spaniel, Blaze.
He also enjoyed fishing, skiing and shooting pool with friends.
Tom was formerly employed by Johnstown America and gave massages at D’s 422 West Side Salon in Indiana.
He is survived by mother Sally; brother Dale and wife Hope; sister Brenda; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his father Thomas G. Hampton.
He will be sadly missed by family, friends, and his dog Blaze.
A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brush Valley Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Griffith and the Rev. John Logan officiating. Interment following at Brush Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brush Valley Methodist Women, 200 Valley View Rd., Brush Valley, PA 15720.
Arrangements in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneral homes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.