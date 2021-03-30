Thomas R. Wisner, 63, of Bolivar, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born March 18, 1958, in Johnstown, he was a son of Raymond E. and Vivian L. (Clark) Wisner. Thomas also was preceded in death by his daughter Karen Howe and son Thomas Wisner Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Vicky (James) Wisner; son David Wisner; grandson Jamie Howe; brothers Bill Wisner and wife Billie Jo, and Harry Wisner; special in-laws Pam and Tim Miller, Ron and Lolita James, Karen and John Krouse, Charlie and Thomas James, Mike and Jo James; and special friends Kelly Kline, Bill Kennedy, Cricket and Dusty Baird along with many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved.
Tom was an avid hunter, who enjoyed carpentry work. He was a partner in the Wisner Saw Mill business.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. today at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.