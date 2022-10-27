Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.
The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born Nov. 7, 1937, in Grafton.
Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked for General Motors Lordstown Plant, Lordstown, Ohio.
He was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church, National Rifle Association, UAW Local 1112, Warren, Ohio; and American Legion Post 737, Lake Milton, Ohio.
Mr. Clawson enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Donna K. (Starry) Clawson, whom he married April 12, 1957; four sons, Tommy Clawson (Bobbee) of Toledo, Ohio, Melvin T. Clawson (Robbin), of Fowler, Ohio, Joseph E. Clawson (Betsy), of Columbus, Ohio, and Michael W. Clawson (Dallas), of Columbus; three daughters, Patricia J. Needles (Doug), of Warren, Rose Marie Culp, of Lisbon, Ohio, and Brenda Herron, of East Palestine, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and two on the way; one great-great-granddaughter; three sisters, Mary Shepard, of Illinois, Sandra Yanci (James) of Fowler, and Sharon Isler, of Illinois; his beloved pet, Stewart; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Linda K. Clawson; three grandsons, Patrick Clawson, Thomas Clawson and Andrew Culp; a great-grandson, Lincoln Clawson; and two sons-in-law, Todd Herron and Fred Culp.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville. The Rev. Timothy R. Monroe will officiate.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The Blairsville Military Honor Guard and U.S. Marine Corps will accord military services at the cemetery.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.