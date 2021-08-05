Thomas “Tom” Matthew Hall, 55, of Saltsburg, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home.
He was born Wednesday, July 13, 1966, in Saltsburg, the son of Daniel Charles and Louise Bell Hall.
Tommy was employed by UPMC Presbyterian Hospital as an EEG tech for more than 25 years.
He was a 1984 graduate of Saltsburg Middle/High School. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and socializing with his friends.
He is survived by two children, Lindsey Hall, of Saltsburg, and Thomas “Tommy” Hall, also of Saltsburg; one granddaughter, Parker Jade Hall; two sisters, Mary Louise Trunzo and her husband, Tom, of Saltsburg, and Terrie Hall, of Texas City, Texas; three brothers, Daniel Hall and his wife, Sharon, of Saltsburg; Rick Hall and his wife Tracy, of Saltsburg; and Paul Hall and his wife, Anna, of Delmont; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Tim Hall.
Family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating.
To view and send online condolences, visit at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.