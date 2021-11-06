Thomas “Tommy” E. Thompson, 65, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A native of Indiana, Tom was born April 14, 1956, to George E. and Pearl (Haldin) Thompson.
Tom spent his entire life as a resident and servant of the Indiana community. He was a 1974 graduate of Indiana Area High School and worked most of his life in the gas industry before working for Maxwell Transportation and Citizens’ Ambulance Service as a van driver.
Tom was an active member of the Indiana Fire Association, Company #4, from 1977 to 2005. During his tenure with the IFA, he served as a lieutenant, captain, engineer and assistant fire chief.
He was also a member of the Indiana Bear Club, Moose Lodge #174 and the American Legion #141. Tom also served on the Indiana Borough Council, representing the Second Ward. He loved spending time with his family and friends at the Indiana Bear Club and visiting his grandsons in Maryland. Tom was well known for his sense of humor and always making people laugh.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Lawer) Thompson, of Indiana; his daughter, Rebekah Thompson, of Indiana; his stepdaughter, Melissa Scafedi (Rahul Datta), of Poolsville, Md.; two grandsons, Vihaan and Ishaan; three sisters, Georgann Kelly and husband William, of Lock Haven, Jayne Allshouse and husband David, of Indiana, and Wendy Buterbaugh and husband John, of Bellefonte; and his beloved dog, Bella.
Tom will be missed by his special friends, Karen Sprinkle and Carol Nelsen. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Richard Cassel officiating. Interment will be in Marion Center Cemetery.
Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggest memorial contributions be made to Citizens’ Ambulance Service, 805 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701 or to the Indiana Fire Association, 501 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701. To view the online obituary, sign the online guest register or send condolences, please visit www.robinsonlytleshoemaker.com.