Thomas “Tommy” H. Iseman Jr., 60, of Cherry Tree, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The son of Thomas H. and Constance “Connie” L. (Pittman) Iseman Sr., he was born June 19, 1962, in Spangler.
For more than 40 years, Tommy was a self-employed truck driver.
One of his favorite hobbies was shooting pool in Iseman’s Pool League. Tommy was a social member of the Glen Campbell American Legion.
He loved being a father and spending time with his son, Gage.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Danielle M. (Geneva) Iseman, and their son, Gage T. Iseman, both of Cherry Tree; his brother, David Iseman and wife Alissa, of Indiana; his niece, Lauren Macias and husband Hector; and his nephew, Alex Iseman and wife Rachel.
Also surviving are his uncles and aunts: Tom Pittman and wife Bonnie, John Pittman and wife Mary Ann, Bonnie Shankle, Rick Pittman and wife Elizabeth, Vickie Uhrin and husband Frank and a number of cousins.
Tommy was preceded in death by his father on July 10, 2009; and his mother on Oct. 30, 2018.
In respect of Tommy’s wishes, there will not be a viewing.
Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Friday at the Glen Campbell American Legion. A meal will be provided.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Tommy’s guestbook and share a condolence message.