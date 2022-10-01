Thomas W. Ferringer, 39, of Aultman, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
He was the son of Kenneth Ferringer and wife Deborah, of Commodore, and Joyce Howells, of Greensburg.
Thomas was born on Nov. 1, 1982, in Marion Center, delivered prematurely by Glenn Beatty.
Tom loved spending time with his family; they were the main purpose of his life. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved camping and fishing. Tom loved playing video games, raising pugs, cooking and woodworking.
He is survived by his fiancé, Rachel Shotts; his parents; Rachel’s parents, Debra and William Cubbison; two children, Daniel Ferringer and Dameion Miller; one sister, Melissa Rummel-Aljabri and husband Abdul; three stepbrothers, Derek Patterson and wife Noelle, Jeffrey Patterson and wife Bethany, and Austin Patterson and wife Amber.
Also surviving are his great-aunt, Jeanne Howells, of North Port, Fla.; step-grandmother Joan Brewer; Aunt Patty and Uncle Will Houck; Aunt Diane (Howells) and Uncle James (Jim) Norris, of Clymer; Uncle Robert (Bob) Howells and Uncle Tom Yanity, of Johnstown; cousin Michael Norris and his son, Quinten Norris; Aunt Jennifer Howells Pederson and husband William; as well as many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.
Tom was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert Howells and Lucille (Stahl) Blystone; paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruth Ferringer; Aunt Kathy (Howells) Smith; Uncle Mark Howells; and his best friend, Daniel Shotts.
Obituary submitted and paid for by friends and maternal family of Thomas W. Ferringer.