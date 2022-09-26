Thomas W. Ferringer, 39, of Aultman, passed away at his home unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
He was the son of Kenneth and Deborah (Brewer) Ferringer, born Nov. 1, 1982, in Marion Center.
Tom loved spending time with his family — they were the main purpose in his life. He was an avid outdoorsman; he loved camping and fishing. Tom loved playing video games, raising pugs, cooking and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel Shotts; his parents, Kenneth and Deborah Ferringer; mother- and father-in-law Debra and William Cubbison; two children, Daniel Ferringer and Dameion Miller; one sister, Melissa Rummel-Aljabri, and her husband Abdul; and three stepbrothers, Derek Patterson and his wife Noelle, Jeffrey Patterson and his wife Bethany, and Austin Patterson and his wife Amber.
Also surviving are his step-grandmother Joan Brewer; Aunt Patty and Uncle Will Houck; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Tom was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Kenneth and Ruth Ferringer and Robert Howells and Lucille Blystone; and his best friend, Daniel Shotts.
All services will be private for the family. McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Ferringer family.
Memorial donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabe rooffh.com.