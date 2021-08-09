Heaven received another angel on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Thomas W. Henry Sr., of Homer City, passed away surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 28, 1950, to James Jobe and Peggy Lou (Mitchell) Henry, of Buffington Township.
Tom will be sadly missed by his wife, Susan Jane (Grindle) Henry, whom he married on Nov. 27, 1971. They had three children, Peggie M. (Lucas) Hillan, Thomas W. (Alisha) Henry Jr. and Gregory S. Henry, of Indiana.
As a graduate of United High School, he was a pillar of his community. Tom worked as a coal miner for Helen and Oneida Mining Companies. Most recently he worked as the roadmaster of Buffington Township. He attended Barkley Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He was a huge car enthusiast, restored old vehicles, went camping and was a neighborhood mechanic. He also spent time with his six grandchildren, Cheyane, Ian Hillan, Mavrick, Makaela, Mitchell and McGuire Henry.
Tom treasured his ‘55 Chevy Truck, ‘69 Convertible Torino and ‘69 Volkswagen Beetle. He loved to go to car shows to talk with everyone about the good ol’ days when they built cars. He was always up for the putting on of a bike chain or going on road call to retrieve one of his family or friends and the vehicle that let them down.
In addition to his wife Susan, Tom will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and his brother, Terry Lewis Henry, of Homer City.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James R. Henry.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. Cremation arrangements were handled by Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to VNA Hospice, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at: www.rbfh.net